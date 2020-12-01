Philips highlights its expanding enterprise imaging informatics portfolio at RSNA 2020

“At RSNA 2020 we’re forging ahead with new AI-enabled informatics capabilities in areas including advanced visualization, operational efficiency and patient engagement,” said Calum Cunningham, General Manager of Enterprise Diagnostic Informatics at Philips. “At the same time, we continue to take steps to further integrate our broad and deep informatics capabilities, helping healthcare providers to advance their digital healthcare transformation and making a positive impact on the defining moments in each patient’s journey.”

In the Netherlands, Philips is working with Enovation to build a cross-enterprise document sharing (XDS) network, enabling digital exchange of patient data on a national scale across 80 hospitals in a standardized and secure manner. Philips is leading similar initiatives globally, including the UK and U.S. In Denmark, Philips Clinical Collaboration Platform is supporting telehealth and other connectivity initiatives across a region of over 1.2 million people, serving 300 radiologists and nuclear medicine specialists and performing 1.5 million exams annually. In the U.S., Philips’ teleradiology services business has seen significant growth in 2020, resulting from an overall increase in capacity and remote imaging capabilities, including in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At RSNA 2020, Philips is announcing a series of informatics innovations:

The latest version of Philips Advanced Visualization Workspace (IntelliSpace Portal 12) features a robust set of new AI-assisted quantitative assessment and automatic results generation features to support the diagnostic workflow, including follow-up and communication across cardiology, pulmonology, oncology and neurology. New features include AI algorithms for lung nodule detection, cardiac functional analysis, and quantification of pulmonary infiltrates, associated with COVID-19 patients. The intelligent, automated and connected multi-modality, multi-vendor suite of applications supports follow-up and communication across clinical care pathways

Industry-first vendor-agnostic Philips Radiology Operations Command Center enables virtualized imaging operations via a private, secure, and auditable telepresence platform. Philips is the first company to market a radiology command center that can integrate with existing technologies and systems outside Philips. As a multimodality (MR and CT), vendor-agnostic digital hub, Radiology Operations Command Center connects imaging experts at a central command center with technologists and onsite staff in locations across an entire enterprise for real-time, over-the-shoulder collaboration and support. Powered by Philips’ proprietary, patented operational performance management technology, Radiology Operations Command Center enables remote access to scanners across an imaging network.

Patients anxious about a potentially serious diagnosis can receive support even before arriving for their exams, with personalized instructions and reminders delivered via SMS-based communications from Philips Patient Management Solution. The solution sends personalized reminders and helpful information about upcoming telehealth consults, helping patients to prepare for their virtual appointments. Before in-person appointments, healthcare providers can use Patient Management to screen patients using a digital survey to identify possible COVID-19 symptoms.