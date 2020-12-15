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Bert van Meurs

Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy

Bert van Meurs

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At a glance

At a glance

Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy

Since: January, 2019

Nationality: Dutch

Graduated:
- Master Degree in Physics from the University of Utrecht
- Degree in Business Marketing from the Technical University Eindhoven

Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy

Bert van Meurs

Follow Bert van Meurs

Bert van Meurs is Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy, and a member of the Royal Philips Executive Committee. Together with Jie Xue, he is jointly responsible for leading Philips’ Diagnosis & Treatment segment.

Philips’ EUR 2+ billion Image Guided Therapy business offers integrated solutions comprising interventional imaging systems, smart catheters, planning and navigation software and service with the aim of improving minimally invasive treatments. Driven by the benefits for patients and care providers, including reduced patient trauma and shorter recovery times, this important market represents a key growth opportunity for Philips.

It is our vision that image guided therapies will continue to deliver more efficient treatment with better outcomes in many clinical areas. Rather than focusing on the technology, we focus on innovating the interventional procedure to enable our customers to treat patients better.

Bert joined Philips in 1985. Through 2004 – 2012, he was the general manager of the global cardiovascular X-ray business, where he led the business to sustained market leadership and industrial expansion into growth geographies such as India. In 2013, he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the Business Group Imaging Systems, where he drove the transformation of the business from a product to a solutions focus. Since 2015 he leads  the Image Guided Therapy business group where, among other achievements, he led the acquisitions and integration of Volcano, Spectranetics and EPD Solutions. He also oversaw the launch of the successful Azurion next-generation image-guided therapy platform and the implementation of new business models in this sector. 

 

Bert was born in the Netherlands. Married with 2 children, he lives near Eindhoven and enjoys running, hiking and travelling.

At a glance

Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy

Since: January, 2019

Nationality: Dutch

Graduated: 
- Master Degree in Physics from the University of Utrecht
- Degree in Business Marketing from the Technical University Eindhoven

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