Bert joined Philips in 1985. Through 2004 – 2012, he was the general manager of the global cardiovascular X-ray business, where he led the business to sustained market leadership and industrial expansion into growth geographies such as India. In 2013, he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the Business Group Imaging Systems, where he drove the transformation of the business from a product to a solutions focus. Since 2015 he leads the Image Guided Therapy business group where, among other achievements, he led the acquisitions and integration of Volcano, Spectranetics and EPD Solutions. He also oversaw the launch of the successful Azurion next-generation image-guided therapy platform and the implementation of new business models in this sector. Bert was born in the Netherlands. Married with 2 children, he lives near Eindhoven and enjoys running, hiking and travelling.