Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy
Bert van Meurs
Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy
Since: January, 2019
Nationality: Dutch
Graduated:
- Master Degree in Physics from the University of Utrecht
- Degree in Business Marketing from the Technical University Eindhoven
Philips’ EUR 2+ billion Image Guided Therapy business offers integrated solutions comprising interventional imaging systems, smart catheters, planning and navigation software and service with the aim of improving minimally invasive treatments. Driven by the benefits for patients and care providers, including reduced patient trauma and shorter recovery times, this important market represents a key growth opportunity for Philips.
It is our vision that image guided therapies will continue to deliver more efficient treatment with better outcomes in many clinical areas. Rather than focusing on the technology, we focus on innovating the interventional procedure to enable our customers to treat patients better.
Bert joined Philips in 1985. Through 2004 – 2012, he was the general manager of the global cardiovascular X-ray business, where he led the business to sustained market leadership and industrial expansion into growth geographies such as India. In 2013, he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the Business Group Imaging Systems, where he drove the transformation of the business from a product to a solutions focus. Since 2015 he leads the Image Guided Therapy business group where, among other achievements, he led the acquisitions and integration of Volcano, Spectranetics and EPD Solutions. He also oversaw the launch of the successful Azurion next-generation image-guided therapy platform and the implementation of new business models in this sector. Bert was born in the Netherlands. Married with 2 children, he lives near Eindhoven and enjoys running, hiking and travelling.
Bert joined Philips in 1985. Through 2004 – 2012, he was the general manager of the global cardiovascular X-ray business, where he led the business to sustained market leadership and industrial expansion into growth geographies such as India. In 2013, he was appointed Chief Marketing Officer of the Business Group Imaging Systems, where he drove the transformation of the business from a product to a solutions focus. Since 2015 he leads the Image Guided Therapy business group where, among other achievements, he led the acquisitions and integration of Volcano, Spectranetics and EPD Solutions. He also oversaw the launch of the successful Azurion next-generation image-guided therapy platform and the implementation of new business models in this sector.
Bert was born in the Netherlands. Married with 2 children, he lives near Eindhoven and enjoys running, hiking and travelling.
At a glance
Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Image Guided Therapy
Since: January, 2019
Nationality: Dutch
Graduated:
- Master Degree in Physics from the University of Utrecht
- Degree in Business Marketing from the Technical University Eindhoven
Photos
members
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.