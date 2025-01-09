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Jie Xue

Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis

Jie Xue

Follow Jie Xue

At a glance

At a glance

Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis

Since: 2025

Nationality: American, Chinese

Graduated: Bachelor’s in computer science and technology economics, both from Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis

Jie Xue

Follow Jie Xue

Jie Xue is Executive Vice President and Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis, and a member of the Royal Philips Executive Committee. Together with Bert van Meurs, she is jointly responsible for leading Philips’ Diagnosis & Treatment segment.

Jie worked for GE Healthcare for more than 25 years, most recently in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Magnetic Resonance (MR) Imaging. With her extensive global experience, particularly in the US, she has served in leadership roles including in Global X-ray, MR, Services and Business Development.
 
She is a strong proven global leader, with deep medtech expertise, and a focus on creating value through developing people and delivering consistent growth and strong results.

By putting people at the center of healthcare, we can deliver precision diagnosis and better imaging for more people.

Originally from Shanghai, China, Jie lived in the United States for over half her life. She holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in computer science, the other in technology economics, both from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Outside of work, Jie is a diver and has a keen interest in modern art. She is married and has two sons.

At a glance

Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis

Since: 2025

Nationality: American, Chinese

Graduated: Bachelor’s in computer science and technology economics, both from Shanghai Jiao Tong University

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Other Executive Committee
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