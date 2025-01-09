Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis
Jie Xue
Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis
Since: 2025
Nationality: American, Chinese
Graduated: Bachelor’s in computer science and technology economics, both from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Jie worked for GE Healthcare for more than 25 years, most recently in the role of President and Chief Executive Officer, Global Magnetic Resonance (MR) Imaging. With her extensive global experience, particularly in the US, she has served in leadership roles including in Global X-ray, MR, Services and Business Development.
She is a strong proven global leader, with deep medtech expertise, and a focus on creating value through developing people and delivering consistent growth and strong results.
By putting people at the center of healthcare, we can deliver precision diagnosis and better imaging for more people.
Originally from Shanghai, China, Jie lived in the United States for over half her life. She holds two bachelor’s degrees, one in computer science, the other in technology economics, both from Shanghai Jiao Tong University. Outside of work, Jie is a diver and has a keen interest in modern art. She is married and has two sons.
At a glance
Current role: Chief Business Leader, Diagnosis & Treatment – Precision Diagnosis
Since: 2025
Nationality: American, Chinese
Graduated: Bachelor’s in computer science and technology economics, both from Shanghai Jiao Tong University
Photos
members
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.