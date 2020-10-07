Inspired by purpose, committed to action



At the age of 16, I witnessed the fall of the Wall in Germany. A moment when everything I knew seemed to change instantly. It fired my curiosity and imagination, and triggered me to start exploring the world. Fascinated with the evolution of complex systems, I decided to study physics to gain a better understanding.

Human society is the ultimate example of a complex, self-organizing system with emergent and often changing behavior. Many approaches have been taken to understand and model how to best organize ourselves; balancing the interests of the many, including the interests of future generations and other species. I dare say our collective understanding of social dynamics is still very rudimentary, but it seems clear to me that an understanding of economics is an important part of this.

With that in mind, I went on to learn more about economics and industry as a force for innovation and change, and eventually I joined Philips, with its clear focus on improving people’s health and well-being.

I am convinced that by understanding what’s going on around us, we can take the right action to bring about change. And that’s exactly what is happening at Philips today. We are changing the way we strategize, innovate, purchase, and produce – all to make tomorrow’s world healthier and more sustainable.