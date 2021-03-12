'Lou Ottens loved technology; when he talked about it, his eyes would twinkle'

Market leader

As head of product development in the early 1960s, Lou Ottens believed there had to be an alternative to existing tape recorders. "During the development of the cassette tape, in the early 1960s, he had a wooden block made that fit exactly in his coat pocket," Olga explains. "This was how big the first cassette recorder was to be, making it a lot handier than the bulky tape recorders in use at the time."



It turned out to be a massive hit. Over 100 billion cassette tapes were eventually sold worldwide. The Compact Cassette, as the audio cassette tape is officially known, became a worldwide standard and made Philips the market leader in recorded sound. Its position was later strengthened by the invention of the CD (Compact Disc), again partly due to the inventiveness of Lou Ottens.



The audio cassette was particularly successful among young people in the 60s, 70s and 80s. You could now compile your own 'playlist' by recording songs and take it with you wherever you went. If the ‘Top 40’ was on the radio, you would listen intently and press the record button at the precise moment the DJ stopped talking in order to record the songs you liked.