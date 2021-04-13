Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

News center | Global
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige
Apr 13, 2021

Philips’ most advanced power toothbrush with SenseIQ technology that always gets it right

Estimated reading time: 1-3 minutes

Philips launches the new Sonicare 9900 Prestige

We all want to get our hands on the latest and most advanced technology. But technology on its own is not enough. It needs to add value, improve our lives and make things easier. It needs to be high-tech and smart, but also simple, intuitive and it needs to just get you. Oh, and it needs to have a sleek design too!

Introducing technology to our health routines can sound like a big change, but sometimes it can be surprisingly easy to get the best results. With a truly personalized oral health care routine, you can brush away plaque, remove stains and care for gums with ease.

And don’t worry! You don’t have to be tech savvy to use a tech device. We explain what you need to know, for the best results.
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige video

AI for a toothbrush?

Artificial Intelligence sounds complex. But what if AI can help you make brushing easier; it tracks your behavior, learns from it and turns the learnings into actionable insights. For instance, when you forget to brush your molars, the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige senses you have missed those spots and - working harmoniously with the Philips Sonicare App - makes you aware of it and advises you to brush there! Who would have thought AI could be so simple…

Use a toothbrush that’s tailored to you

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige uses SenseIQ technology to sense, adapt and care for your teeth and gums. SenseIQ technology is a combination of smart features that observe your brushing behaviors by using built-in sensors to identify your brushing style and adapt the pressure accordingly. No more putting too much pressure and damaging your gums; the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige adjusts the pressure automatically for you. Genius!
Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige in use

Take your toothbrush with you, wherever you go

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige comes with an elegant and compact travel case so you can take your toothbrush with you wherever you go. The case is wrapped in soft-touch vegan leather, making it both durable and stylish, so it can slip into any bag for carefree convenience.

For extra ease, the case includes an integrated USB-C port and a USB charging cable, so you can easily recharge the toothbrush without removing it from the case. This means you can maintain your brushing routine and that beautiful healthy smile, wherever you go.

Premium All-in-One brush head

One brush head that covers it all. Whether you want to brush away plaque, remove stains or care for your gums, the Premium All-in-One brush head does it all. With angled bristles that help remove up to 20x more plaque , this brush head also compensates for any excess pressure you may give. This is Philips’ all-time best brush head that will help you to achieve cleaner, whiter teeth and healthier gums with ease.

Philips’ most advanced power toothbrush is easy to use and thanks to AI, it always gets you, delivering the ultimate clean every time, for a beautiful, healthy smile.

For more information on oral healthcare, visit www.philips.com.

 

[1] Versus a manual toothbrush in a clinical study

Share on social media

  • https://www.philips.com/a-w/about/news/archive/standard/news/articles/2021/20210413-philips-most-advanced-power-toothbrush-with-senseiq-technology-that-always-gets-you.html Link copied

Topics

Consumer health Consumer products Oral healthcare News article

Contact

Laura Seikritt

Laura Seikritt

Philips Global Press Office

Tel.: +31 6 20740318
Download image (.jpg) Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Media Mailer
1.75 MB

Related news