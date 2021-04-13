Philips’ most advanced power toothbrush with SenseIQ technology that always gets it right

We all want to get our hands on the latest and most advanced technology. But technology on its own is not enough. It needs to add value, improve our lives and make things easier. It needs to be high-tech and smart, but also simple, intuitive and it needs to just get you. Oh, and it needs to have a sleek design too!



Introducing technology to our health routines can sound like a big change, but sometimes it can be surprisingly easy to get the best results. With a truly personalized oral health care routine, you can brush away plaque, remove stains and care for gums with ease.



And don’t worry! You don’t have to be tech savvy to use a tech device. We explain what you need to know, for the best results.