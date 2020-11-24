Seven innovations in radiology workflow that are improving efficiency and quality of care

Missed patient appointments are a constant challenge for radiology departments, with no-show rates as high as 7% for some modalities [2]. Patient no-shows disrupt workflow, leave staff and equipment underutilized, and may cost an imaging center financial losses of up to $1 million [3]. Patients themselves may suffer the consequences too, as delays in diagnosis and treatment can lead to irrevocable harm. It’s a problem that has taken on increased urgency in the wake of COVID-19, with hospitals looking for ways to ease patients’ anxiety and safely bring them back in for their radiology appointments.

For Boston Medical Center (BMC) and Yale New Haven Health (YNHH), digitally engaging patients before and after their appointments is helping to involve patients in their care. Personalized text messages remind patients of their upcoming exams and make them feel at ease by sharing links to safety protocols and other helpful information. Patients also go through a digital COVID-19 screening, allowing staff to identify which patients are healthy and willing to receive care while minimizing risk for staff and patients alike.

Once patients arrive for their appointment, they can check in via text. No longer do they need to physically congregate in a waiting room – they can now wait in the comfort of their car. Staff are alerted via the Electronic Health Record system that the patient has checked in. Once they are ready to see the patient, a new text message is sent to the patient, inviting them in. Creating a virtual waiting room with contactless check-in has already saved front-line staff at BMC and YNHH a combined 4,918 phone calls to patients [i], and provides reassurance to patients who may otherwise be hesitant to come in.