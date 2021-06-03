What if we could match every patient to their ideal doctor?

If there’s one industry that is (or at least should be) highly personal, it’s healthcare. When it comes down to it, we each have different preferences: as patients, we might like to analyze our medical data and discuss facts and figures with our doctor, or be more emotionally inclined and prefer a softer touch. The same goes for clinicians: some may choose video over phone consultations, or prefer to specialize in treating a very specific condition.

Imagine a healthcare system that can match each patient with their perfect GP, specialist, or even hospital based on acuity, capability, availability, location and even personality type.



Sound far-fetched? It might be closer than you think.

This concept may be alien to most of the healthcare industry, but it’s very familiar to consumers. Multi-player gaming services can match you with other people based on your age, skills and when you want to play; Amazon’s service AWS IQ matches business customers looking for technology partners; while the likes of Netflix and dating apps learn about your preferences to match you with the best movie or partner based on your past choices and personal profile. They’re all services that get smarter over time, as the artificial intelligence (AI) learns more, improving recommendations for each individual.

Back to healthcare, and now that we’re seeing a cultural shift toward more acceptance of virtual care, innovators across the industry are taking some cues from these matchmaking services. Their aim? To personalize and improve the experiences of patients and health professionals, while getting better health outcomes.