Supporting the healthcare frontline in HIMSS broadcasts

Between July and December last year, the international Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society (HIMSS) broadcast a series of four webinars, created jointly with Philips, on the topic of supporting the healthcare frontline. During the sessions, Philips’ Chief Innovation and Strategy Officer Jeroen Tas, and Chief Medical Officer Jan Kimpen, used lessons learned from the COVID-19 pandemic as a starting point to explore a new digital model of healthcare. Together with practitioners and telehealth experts, they looked at the potential for digital health technologies to support and reduce pressure on emergency units; the role of digital technology in maintaining continuity of care for patients with chronic conditions during a crisis; and more broadly, how connected care can empower the current and next generation of healthcare workers. The sessions were created for the HIMSS Digital Dialogue Series, one of them broadcast live during the HIMSS & Health 2.0 European Health Conference & Exhibition (September 7 - 11, 2020).

‘Supporting the Frontline’ sessions: