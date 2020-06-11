Philips Lumify handheld ultrasound solution launched in Japan to enable powerful diagnostics at the bedside

Lumify is a highly versatile solution primarily intended for use in places where quick and easy access to diagnostic ultrasound imaging is required. Its portability and ruggedness make it suitable for point-of-care use both in hospitals and in places like ambulances, doctor’s offices, and patients’ homes during GP visits. It is also used in remote community healthcare programs such as mother & childcare projects being rolled out by Philips and the Philips Foundation in Africa. In addition to allowing clinicians to remotely collaborate by sharing ultrasound images in real time, Lumify’s tele-ultrasound capabilities (Lumify with Reacts) can also be used in medical student and healthcare worker remote training programs.

Philips is a leader in ultrasound solutions with a large global installed base and a strong track record of industry-first innovations in areas such as 3D imaging of the heart, AI-powered quantification tools, and ultra-mobile portable ultrasound solutions. Its ultrasound portfolio supports the effective and efficient delivery of care across a broad range of clinical specialties including radiology, cardiology, point-of-care and obstetrics/gynecology.