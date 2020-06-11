Philips Lumify handheld ultrasound solution launched in Japan to enable powerful diagnostics at the bedside

Handheld and portable ultrasound solutions in particular have become valuable tools for clinicians treating COVID-19 patients due to their imaging capabilities, portability and ease of disinfection. Philips ultrasound solutions have been approved in various markets for the management of COVID-19-related lung and cardiac complications, including in Australia, Brazil, Canada, the EU, New Zealand and the US.
Philips has a comprehensive portfolio of services and solutions which can help to support the delivery of high-quality care to COVID-19 patients. It includes secure, connected and intelligent approaches to diagnosis, treatment and predictive monitoring in the hospital, plus screening, remote patient monitoring and care at home. With healthcare under more pressure than ever before, Philips’ telehealth and AI-enabled data analytics can help support workflows, facilitate remote collaboration and optimize resources. Philips’ COVID-19-related solutions are designed for rapid deployment and scalability. For more information on how Philips is addressing COVID-19 globally, please visit the Philips centralized COVID-19 hub.