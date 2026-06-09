Search terms

Reduce environmental impact​

Transforming healthcare delivery through responsible and environmentally sustainable innovation

 

At Philips, driving sustainable and responsible healthcare supports better care for more people. We aim to operate within planetary boundaries by reducing absolute environmental impact.

Environmental impact

Climate action


We aim to reduce our absolute environmental impact and strengthen our climate resilience as part of our climate change adaptation strategy. In both operations and product design, we focus on energy and material efficiency while working with partners to reduce our shared carbon footprint.

Climate
Material use

Material use


We help the healthcare industry use less virgin non-renewable materials across the value chain while reducing pressure on climate and nature. To do so, we aim to maximize the lifetime value of our products and reduce waste through circular design, digital innovation, upgrades and refurbishment.

Materials
nature

Nature


We believe that protecting nature is essential for business resilience and the future of healthcare. We work to reduce our pressure on nature while restoring biodiversity ​for the benefit of local communities and our employees.​

Nature
Impact banner

EcoDesign

With EcoDesign, our goal is to minimize our total environmental footprint by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, conserving resources and supporting circularity, while delivering meaningful and sustainable solutions for healthcare and consumers.

Read more
driving

Driving sustainable healthcare


There is a lot that we can do to help health systems reduce their environmental footprint and integrate sustainable ways of working, while at the same time supporting better health outcomes, reducing the cost of care, and advancing health equity and access to care.

Read more

How we are driving environmentally sustainable healthcare​

Governance, partnerships and value chain engagement

Strong governance, supplier engagement and industry partnerships are central to our sustainability approach. We work closely with suppliers to reduce emissions and drive sustainable practices across the value chain. Philips advocates for clear standards and policies to accelerate environmental progress, and our supplier sustainability programs support continuous improvement.

Supplier sustainability
Partnering for impact

Explore our case studies


We’re helping to improve global health and reduce the environmental impact of healthcare. Take a look at how we’re working with our customers to make this goal a reality. 

Related pages

1. The amount of liquid helium saved is a calculation compared to a classic magnet with 1,500 liters of helium. ​
2. Source: https://www.philips.com.sg/healthcare/advantage/refurbished-systems​
3. Source: https://sustainability.aboutamazon.com/carbon-reduction-aws.pdf

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue
© Koninklijke Philips N.V., 2004 - 2026. All rights reserved.

By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

I understand

You are about to visit a Philips global content page

Continue

Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.