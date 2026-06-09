At Philips, driving sustainable and responsible healthcare supports better care for more people. We aim to operate within planetary boundaries by reducing absolute environmental impact.
At Philips, driving sustainable and responsible healthcare supports better care for more people. We aim to operate within planetary boundaries by reducing absolute environmental impact.
We aim to reduce our absolute environmental impact and strengthen our climate resilience as part of our climate change adaptation strategy. In both operations and product design, we focus on energy and material efficiency while working with partners to reduce our shared carbon footprint.
We help the healthcare industry use less virgin non-renewable materials across the value chain while reducing pressure on climate and nature. To do so, we aim to maximize the lifetime value of our products and reduce waste through circular design, digital innovation, upgrades and refurbishment.
We believe that protecting nature is essential for business resilience and the future of healthcare. We work to reduce our pressure on nature while restoring biodiversity for the benefit of local communities and our employees.
There is a lot that we can do to help health systems reduce their environmental footprint and integrate sustainable ways of working, while at the same time supporting better health outcomes, reducing the cost of care, and advancing health equity and access to care.
Our Philips BlueSeal magnet requires only 7 liters of helium, instead of the 1,500 that a traditional magnet uses, minimizing consumption of this scarce resource. With over 2,000 .5T BlueSeal MRI systems installed worldwide, more than 6 million liters of liquid helium have been saved [1].
Philips Circular Equipment offers a portfolio of refurbished and pre-owned, OEM-tested medical systems. With over 30 years of refurbishment experience, we offer the expected quality and performance without the carbon footprint that comes from buying brand new [2].
Together, Philips and Amazon Web Services are building the digital foundation for next-generation healthcare – scalable, secure and intelligent. Running optimized storage workloads on AWS Cloud can reduce the associated carbon footprint by up to 93% compared to on-premises [3].
We’re helping to improve global health and reduce the environmental impact of healthcare. Take a look at how we’re working with our customers to make this goal a reality.
1. The amount of liquid helium saved is a calculation compared to a classic magnet with 1,500 liters of helium.
2. Source: https://www.philips.com.sg/healthcare/advantage/refurbished-systems
3. Source: https://sustainability.aboutamazon.com/carbon-reduction-aws.pdf
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