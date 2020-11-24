Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage

Search terms

Investor Relations
Healthier and more sustainable through innovation masthead banner image

We strive to make the world
healthier and more sustainable through innovation

Latest financial results

 

On Monday October 19th, 2020 at 7:00AM CEST, Royal Philips released its third quarter 2020 results.

 

An audio replay of the conference call with Frans van Houten and Abhijit Bhattacharya is now available on our Results Hub.

Latest press releases >

Go to Regulatory news>

Upcoming events

Dec
03

Berenberg 18th European Conference

Add to calendar

Dec
7

Post-CMD fireside chat with Robert Metzke, Head of Sustainability

Hosted by Goldman Sachs

Add to calendar
More events

Investor Relations team

Pim Preesman
Leandro Mazzoni
Head of Investor Relations

+31 20 5977222

Send e-mail
Dreya Guzel

Derya Guzel

Investor Relations Manager

+31 20 5977055

Send e-mail
Monique van der Heiden

Monique van der Heiden

Executive Assistant

+31 20 5977222

Send e-mail

Subscribe for

Investor Relations alerts
Press releases
More investor contacts

Royal Philips global headquarters: Amstelplein 2, 1096 BC Amsterdam, The Netherlands

 

For all other matters please visit the Philips contact page

Philips values and respects your privacy. Please read our privacy notice for more information.