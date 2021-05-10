Healthcare leaders reveal bold plans to shift gear – here’s why

In a year shaped by lockdowns and isolation, leaders invested heavily in virtual care to expand and extend the capacity of doctors and nurses. From screening and monitoring patients at home, to scaling up care in intensive units, we have seen many examples of telehealth gaining greater adoption since the pandemic.
However, as the vaccination programs start to ease the pressure on some healthcare systems around the world, we see that their investment in telehealth solutions looks set to dip – from 64% of healthcare leaders saying that telehealth technologies are among the top digital health technologies that their hospital or healthcare facility is currently investing most heavily in, to 40% who would most like to be investing in telehealth three years from now.
I can think of three potential reasons for this: the first could simply be that the virtual care infrastructure of many healthcare facilities – and therefore the largest telehealth investment outlay – may be complete by 2024. Second, healthcare leaders may be nervous about reimbursements, which were increased for telehealth during COVID-19 but may revert to pre-pandemic levels at any point. And third, there is the simple question of whether doctors, nurses – and even patients – will have the same appetite for virtual care once the need becomes less urgent. To find out more on this topic, I can recommend this Q&A with three medical leaders at Philips.
On the other hand, something that we know will become increasingly urgent is the need to deliver faster and more precise diagnosis and treatment. The toll on COVID-19 patients and their families this past year has been heavy. But with appointments delayed or cancelled, the toll on non-COVID patients over the past year has also been immense.
And it’s set to rise: research firms agree that non-COVID mortality rates and long-term mental health issues are likely to increase, as will the costs to healthcare systems; in the UK, for cancer alone, an estimated 18,000 more people will have died in the 12 months since the pandemic because of delays, which is almost 10% more than usual [2, 3, 4]. While the rapid growth in telehealth may improve access to care, it cannot entirely make up for this shortfall. Healthcare leaders urgently need to find new ways to deliver better and more efficient care.
This might explain why 40% of healthcare leaders in the Future Health Index 2021 report believe that, to be prepared for the future, implementing predictive healthcare technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, will be among the top areas their hospital or healthcare facility will need to invest in three years from now. I believe that technology cannot – and should not – replace healthcare professionals. But it can give clinicians the right information at their fingertips in the moments that truly matter.
If we take cancer diagnosis as an example, AI-enabled clinical decision support solutions can help clinicians to identify and analyze lesions on a medical image. Until recently, these types of tools were more commonly found in innovation labs rather than hospital labs. Now we’re seeing a handful of them receive the nod from organizations such as the US Food and Drug Administration [5], which leads me to expect that they will have an important impact on diagnosis and treatment in the near future.
In the six years that the Future Health Index report has been running, this year’s report is the strongest signal yet that AI is finally moving from hype to reality.
But healthcare leaders also reflect that they cannot do it alone. Nearly half (41%) say that their hospital or healthcare facility needs to prioritize strategic partnerships and collaborations in order to successfully implement digital health technologies. Overcoming perennial issues around interoperability and data management and stewardship looks likely to be their biggest hurdle, which is something my colleague Roy Jakobs, Head of Connected Care at Philips, will explore in his upcoming blog.
Here comes my biggest surprise. This is the first time we’ve asked healthcare leaders for their views on sustainability. I expected to see some interest, but am frankly blown away by the response we had. While understandably, the impact of COVID-19 has directed healthcare leaders’ short-term focus on immediate needs, in three years’ time the overwhelming priority of healthcare leaders in the majority of the 14 countries surveyed is to implement sustainable practices.
I believe that resilient healthcare comes from a strong ecosystem: flexible care delivery models, motivated doctors and nurses, and decisive leaders.
Chief Medical Officer, Royal Philips
Before joining Philips in 2016, Jan Kimpen, Professor of Pediatrics, was CEO of the University Medical Center in Utrecht. He leads the global clinical team of Philips, focusing on advocacy, customer partnerships, clinical research and medical consulting, and is responsible for the annual publication of the Philips Future Health Index.
He is a strategic advisor for commercial and clinical strategy, market reimbursement, R&D roadmaps and partnerships and M&A, and provides thought leadership on relevant clinical and medical topics. Jan participates in the WEF Global Future Council on Healthcare, the American Heart Association alliance and the Board of Sanara Ventures in Israel. Jan is president of COCIR, the European trade union for imaging, healthcare informatics and radiotherapy.
