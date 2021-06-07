Philips and Elekta deepen strategic partnership in precise and individualized oncology care

“To capitalize on the opportunities presented by increasingly precise diagnosis and the fast-expanding range of therapies available for cancer patients, it’s essential to provide integrated systems and solutions that provide the right insights at the right time throughout each patient’s care journey,” said Kees Wesdorp, Chief Business Leader of Precision Diagnosis at Philips. “By deepening our already-successful collaboration with Elekta, we will accelerate towards our goal of providing clear care pathways and predictable outcomes for every cancer patient. Today’s announcement is an important next step in the implementation of our strategy in precision diagnosis.”



“I expect this extended partnership to unlock opportunities that will provide better outcomes for people with cancer,” said Gustaf Salford, Elekta’s President and CEO. “Together, we’ll combine advanced informatics and image-guided radiation therapy solutions to deliver greater precision in oncology. This means easier selection by clinicians of the optimal treatment strategy and more efficient and effective therapy delivery.”



In this preferred, although non-exclusive, partnership, Elekta and Philips will leverage their capabilities to pursue integrated vendor-agnostic solutions, enhancing interoperability between the two parties’ systems and software in order to drive precision in oncology.