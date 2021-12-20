In healthcare, time means more. But for care providers like you, there’s simply not enough time - to engage deeply with your patients, to care about your loved ones or to take a moment to recharge.
In healthcare, time means more. But for care providers like you, there’s simply not enough time - to engage deeply with your patients, to care about your loved ones or to take a moment to recharge.
We save time in healthcare through meaningful innovation, like optimizing workflows, enabling real-time insights, or personalizing treatments.
We save time in healthcare through meaningful innovation, like optimizing workflows, enabling real-time insights, or personalizing treatments.
Our innovations are giving back time for what matters most. We help care teams operate smarter, easier, and more sustainably – so they can deliver better care for more people.
Our innovations are giving back time for what matters most. We help care teams operate smarter, easier, and more sustainably – so they can deliver better care for more people.
We help care teams see more, decide smarter, act faster and treat better. Because every second you save can make the difference between being alive and living.
We help care teams see more, decide smarter, act faster and treat better. Because every second you save can make the difference between being alive and living.
Too much time is unnecessarily lost in healthcare operations, but with smart end-to-end services, healthcare providers can refocus time where it really matters, which is delivering better care for more people.
Too much time is unnecessarily lost in healthcare operations, but with smart end-to-end services, healthcare providers can refocus time where it really matters, which is delivering better care for more people.
St. Antonius Hospital reduces interventional procedure time by 17% with Azurion.
Together with Hospices Civils de Lyon, Philips is co-creating AI solutions that streamline radiology workflows, giving radiologists more time for their patients.
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