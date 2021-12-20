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Better care
for more people

Our innovations give back time for what matters most so you can deliver better care for more people.

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Why it matters​

Time means more in healthcare

Every second counts


In healthcare, time means more. But for care providers like you, there’s simply not enough time - to engage deeply with your patients, to care about your loved ones or to take a moment to recharge.​

Every second counts

 

In healthcare, time means more. But for care providers like you, there’s simply not enough time - to engage deeply with your patients, to care about your loved ones or to take a moment to recharge.​

Innovation makes the difference


We save time in healthcare through meaningful innovation, like optimizing workflows, enabling real-time insights, or personalizing treatments.

Innovation makes the difference

 

We save time in healthcare through meaningful innovation, like optimizing workflows, enabling real-time insights, or personalizing treatments.

Better care for more people​


Our innovations are giving back time for what matters most. We help care teams operate smarter, easier, and more sustainably – so they can deliver better care for more people.

Better care for more people​

 

Our innovations are giving back time for what matters most. We help care teams operate smarter, easier, and more sustainably – so they can deliver better care for more people.

Time is life in stroke care

 

We help care teams see more, decide smarter, act faster and treat better. Because every second you save can make the difference between being alive and living. 

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Count on us to get more time to care

 

Too much time is unnecessarily lost in healthcare operations, but with smart end-to-end services, healthcare providers can refocus time where it really matters, which is delivering better care for more people.

Find out more

Discover three ways we give you time to care:

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By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

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