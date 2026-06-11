AI is working in healthcare. Now let’s scale it.

AI is starting to make a difference in everyday clinical practice.

This is what stands out to me in this year’s Future Health Index. Healthcare professionals are beginning to see measurable gains from AI: saving time, improving workflows, supporting faster decisions and increasing their capacity to care for more patients. Patients are part of that story too, as AI is starting to reshape how they prepare for and participate in their care.

What’s encouraging is that the impact is tangible. We’re not just talking about what AI might make possible in the future. We’re seeing AI deliver value today, helping clinicians and care teams work more efficiently and focus more of their time on clinical decision-making and patient care.

Many health systems are still early in their AI journey and realizing AI’s full potential will require more than deploying tools. These early gains will only become scalable impact when AI is embedded into the real work of healthcare: the infrastructure, workflows, training and care teams.

Moving from AI in practice to AI at scale means we need to build integrated AI ecosystems, develop workforce confidence and capability, and design for the hybrid care team.