Information regarding the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on Thursday May 6, 2021, at 14.00 hours CET

To protect the health and safety of all participants in connection with the COVID-19 outbreak and considering certain temporary legislative measures from the Dutch government, shareholders will not be allowed to attend the AGM 2021 in person. The meeting can be followed via a live webcast that will be available on the company’s website ( www.philips.com/agm ). Shareholders are furthermore invited to provide voting instructions or, alternatively, vote online during the AGM 2021, all in accordance with the procedures set forth in the convocation notice available below.

Shareholders (who registered) have the opportunity to submit questions in writing, by sending them to agm@philips.com before May 3, 2021, 2 p.m. CET. Philips intends to address the questions during the meeting, to the extent appropriate in view of the orderly conduct of the meeting. The relevant questions and answers will be published on the company’s website ( www.philips.com/agm ) after the meeting. Only shareholders who submitted questions in accordance with the procedures set forth above will be given the opportunity to submit follow-up questions during the meeting for which they will receive separate instructions.

On March 22, 2021, the total number of issued shares in Koninklijke Philips N.V. was 911,053,001 ordinary shares. Considering the number of shares held in treasury, which amounted to 5,816,173 on that same date, the number of voting rights amounted to 905,236,828.